Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Cuts Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of nVent Electric worth $22,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,706,000 after purchasing an additional 472,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,041,000 after buying an additional 151,588 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 50.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,428 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in nVent Electric by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,720,000 after acquiring an additional 473,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after acquiring an additional 413,857 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,447. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.42 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

