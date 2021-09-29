Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 64,082 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,082 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $28,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $105.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,026. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

