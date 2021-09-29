Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Trims Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of East West Bancorp worth $26,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Truist upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

EWBC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,630. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

