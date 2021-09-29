Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

DM opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

