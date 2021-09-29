Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 65,900 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 150.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Coherent were worth $28,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 160.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth $99,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherent alerts:

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $252.84 on Wednesday. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.88.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COHR. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.20.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.