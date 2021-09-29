Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $34,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 55,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $276.51 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.63 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

