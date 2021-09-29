Deutsche Bank AG Has $34.04 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,268 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of Lamb Weston worth $34,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after buying an additional 221,233 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average of $74.61. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.77 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

