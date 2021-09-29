Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.67% of Grand Canyon Education worth $27,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 18.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 479.4% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.50.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

