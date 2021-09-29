Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,158,994 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $31,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.