Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,028,230 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028,230 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of Discovery worth $32,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 170.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 56.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $52,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DISCK opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

