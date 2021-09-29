Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.29 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 18,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $625,219.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

