Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $29.83

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.83, but opened at $29.11. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 330,168 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 20.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 350.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

