DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 167.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of 161.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DNBBY. SEB Equities raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Shares of DNBBY stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 35.45% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.