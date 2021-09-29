Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,207,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,593 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $603,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 281,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $3,455,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.91.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

