Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.00

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 48481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $672.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 63.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3946 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 3,450 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $56,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 2,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,583 shares of company stock worth $167,853 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

