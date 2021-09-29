Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will announce earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.79. Dover posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.80.

DOV stock opened at $158.84 on Friday. Dover has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $176.46. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.19 and a 200 day moving average of $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,186,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 721.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after buying an additional 999,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 609.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $47,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

