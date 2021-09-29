DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $49.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Salter sold 656,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $39,896,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,924,807 shares of company stock worth $269,476,131. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

