Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.90

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.90 and last traded at C$27.88, with a volume of 97294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRM shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is presently -27.69%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.