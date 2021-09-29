DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $8,428,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $1,614,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

