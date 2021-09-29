Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

NYSE:DNB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. 22,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,799. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,825.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $7,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.