Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DYNT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the second quarter worth $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatronics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.