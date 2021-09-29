Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.
Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DYNT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the second quarter worth $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatronics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.
Dynatronics Company Profile
Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.
Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.