Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.88

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 10968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 1.37.
In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
