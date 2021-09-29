Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.88

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 10968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

