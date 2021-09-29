Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DVAX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

DVAX stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,077 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after buying an additional 875,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,096,000 after acquiring an additional 366,990 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 89,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after buying an additional 463,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

