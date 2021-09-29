East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,630. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 21.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

