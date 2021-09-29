Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,030,701 shares.The stock last traded at $13.82 and had previously closed at $13.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth $9,879,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 663.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 183,108 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 12.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 288.6% during the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 777,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,029,000 after acquiring an additional 577,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.