Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.55, but opened at $17.03. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 874 shares.

Specifically, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $208,765.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $497,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $65,148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,307,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

