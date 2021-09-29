Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up to $52.45

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.45, but opened at $54.65. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $47.51, with a volume of 73,555 shares changing hands.
EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.06.
The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 500.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 92,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.
About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)
Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.
Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.