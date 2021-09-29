Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up to $52.45

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.45, but opened at $54.65. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $47.51, with a volume of 73,555 shares changing hands.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 500.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 92,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.