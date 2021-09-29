Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.47

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.47 and traded as low as $9.53. Educational Development shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 28,115 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 12.5% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

