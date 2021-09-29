eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.90 million-$21.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.54 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

Get eGain alerts:

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $333.04 million, a P/E ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,000 over the last three months. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in eGain by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.