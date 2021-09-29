Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$9.67 and last traded at C$9.70, with a volume of 195383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.99.

Specifically, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$94,118.25.

ELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$286.56 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

