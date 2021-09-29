Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,463 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,267 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $28,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,229,811. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $133.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

