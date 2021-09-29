Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after buying an additional 3,561,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,526,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

NYSE:LLY opened at $221.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock worth $254,672,188 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

