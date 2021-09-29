EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $399,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $252,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $129.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EME. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.