Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Trimmed by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,895,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,540 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.8% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $234,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. 31,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,138. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

