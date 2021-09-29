Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$54.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given a C$54.00 price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.18.

ENB traded up C$0.41 on Wednesday, reaching C$50.95. 1,467,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,330,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.32. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$51.34. The company has a market cap of C$103.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

