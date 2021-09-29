Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Encompass Health has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Encompass Health has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $79.34.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.