Encore Wire Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Encore Wire has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Encore Wire has a dividend payout ratio of 0.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $9.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.9%.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $98.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encore Wire stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Encore Wire worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

