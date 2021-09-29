Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS EERGF opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44. Energean has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.05.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

