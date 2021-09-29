Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS EERGF opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44. Energean has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.05.
About Energean
Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.