ENI (NYSE:E) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.22

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 3139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.724 per share. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -302.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 35.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in ENI during the first quarter worth about $2,231,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ENI during the first quarter worth about $1,187,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

