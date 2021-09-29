Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1,049.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Entegris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Entegris by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 219,539 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Entegris by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 337,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Entegris by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $123.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.20.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

