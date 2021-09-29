Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,188 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,979,000 after buying an additional 949,105 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Entergy by 56.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in shares of Entergy by 69.0% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,487,000 after purchasing an additional 465,720 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 359.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 349,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,869 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

