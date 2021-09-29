Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $117.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ETR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.
Shares of Entergy stock opened at $99.26 on Monday. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.42. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 90.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 913.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Entergy
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.
