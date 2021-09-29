Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $117.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ETR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $99.26 on Monday. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.42. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 90.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 913.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

