Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

EVC stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $8.11.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,190,000 after buying an additional 577,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 36.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 903,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 305,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 111,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entravision Communications (EVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.