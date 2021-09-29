Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,405 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.61. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $77.22 and a 1-year high of $100.88.

