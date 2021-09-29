Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 922 Shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 7.23% of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDLB opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.