Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,026 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,026 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 71,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,471,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after purchasing an additional 447,510 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 45.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 197.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

