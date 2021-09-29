Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.