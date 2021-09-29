Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE CODI opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.77 and a beta of 1.84. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $32.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 1,127 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,678 shares of company stock worth $403,899 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

