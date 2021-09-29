Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 40,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 479,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth $1,420,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

AJRD stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. Research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

