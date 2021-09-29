Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 26.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

JOUT opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.06 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

